Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 46 mile-marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 25-year-old Joshua Rosales Estrada, of Philadelphia, Pa., was operating a 2016 Honda Civic, traveling westbound on Interstate 80.

Rosales Estrada was going too fast for conditions and lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle then went into the right lane and struck another vehicle. The other vehicle failed to stop and continued westbound while Rosales Estrada’s vehicle was disabled by the crash.

Rosales Estrada was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Hovis Towing assisted at the scene.

