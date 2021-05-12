Say What?!: Dutch Researchers Train Bees to Detect COVID-19 Infections

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands – Researchers in the Netherlands say bees’ keen sense of smell could help cut waiting times for COVID-19 test results down to just seconds.

Scientists in the bio-veterinary research laboratory at Wageningen University have been using sugar water as a reward to train bees to recognize the scent of samples infected with COVID-19.

