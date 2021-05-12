Sherry Lynn (Forsythe) Johnson, 71, of Brookville PA, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, May 10, 2021, while in her own home.

Sherry was born on July 27, 1949, to the late George Dow and Gladys Evelyn (Foulks) Forsythe, in Brookville PA.

She attended and graduated from the Brookville High School and went on to graduate from the DuBois School of Cosmetology. Sherry worked for Owens Illinois in Clarion for many years as well. On September 2, 1982, she married Richard Donald “Dick” Johnson Sr., in Hancock MD; Dick preceded her in death on January 4, 2017. Sherry and Dick were also known for owning and operating the Frosty Freeze in Brookville for over 18 years.

Sherry was involved in and served as a Worthy Matron for the Order of the Eastern Star #267 in Clarion. She was also highly active within the Laurel Festival in Brookville for many years. Sherry loved being able to use her home computer and she was crafty with her hands enjoying crocheting and other arts. She adored her grand dog, Reeci and was known as a hard worker all her life.

Sherry is survived by two step-children, Dick (Vickie) Johnson and David (Kelli) Johnson; one brother, Jack B. Forsythe; two sisters, Jean N. Ent and Ann M. (James G.) Sarvey; three step grandsons, Raleigh, Mitchell (Megan), and Matthew; one step granddaughter, Lacy; and one great step granddaughter; Harper.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sherry is preceded in death by one step son, Dale Johnson; two sisters, Sally L. Love and Ruth K. Richards; and three brothers; Gary P. Forsythe, George Forsythe Jr., and Robert Lee Forsythe.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 2 – 4pm and 6 – 8pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will take place at 7pm during the second viewing. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Interment will take place at the Strattanville United Methodist Cemetery, Clarion Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Sherry’s name to your local Salvation Army. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/53863 into your browser.

