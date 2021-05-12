SPONSORED: Ordered: 5/11/2021 The Guide to Acromioclavicular Joint Injuries from West Park Rehab Physical Therapy

The following guide is brought to by the experts at West Park Rehab Physical Therapy.

The acromioclavicular, or AC, joint is part of the shoulder girdle (the collar bone and shoulder blade that supports the shoulder joint). An AC joint injury describes an injury to the top of the shoulder. It occurs where the front of the shoulder blade (acromion) attaches to the collarbone (clavicle). Most often, trauma, such as a fall directly on the outside of the shoulder, causes an AC joint injury. Overuse (repeated lifting of heavy weights or objects overhead with poor mechanics) also can result in an AC joint injury.

AC joint injuries are most common in people younger than age 35. Males sustain five times more traumatic AC joint injuries than females. Younger athletes who take part in activities like football, biking, skiing, and hockey have the highest risk for this injury.

How Does It Feel?

With an AC joint injury, you may experience:

General shoulder pain and swelling

Swelling and tenderness over the AC joint

Loss of shoulder strength

A visible bump above the shoulder

Pain when lying on the involved side

Loss of shoulder motion

A “popping” sound or feeling that your shoulder “catches” with movement

Discomfort with daily activities that stress the AC joint. Examples include lifting objects overhead, reaching across your body, or carrying heavy objects at your side. For more information on shoulder problems visit www.westparkrehab.com and www.choosePT.com

