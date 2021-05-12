 

State Police Investigating Assault in Sligo Borough

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - newSLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an assault reported in Sligo Borough.

According to police, an assault was reported in Sligo Borough around 12:30 p.m. on April 16.

The assault allegedly involved a weapon and occurred at a location on Madison Street Extension, in Sligo, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 30-year-old Sligo man.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

