State Police Investigating Assault in Sligo Borough

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an assault reported in Sligo Borough.

According to police, an assault was reported in Sligo Borough around 12:30 p.m. on April 16.

The assault allegedly involved a weapon and occurred at a location on Madison Street Extension, in Sligo, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 30-year-old Sligo man.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

