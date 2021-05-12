Suspect Uses Stolen Cell Phone to Transfer Over $700 Via Facebook

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a cell phone and an associated theft of money that occurred in Clarion Township.

According to police, sometime between March 1 and March 7, a Samsung A01 cell phone, valued at $60.00, was stolen.

The phone, which belonged to a known 44-year-old female victim from Clarion, was stolen from a location on US 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say the suspect then proceeded to use the cell phone to access and transfer $778.16 to himself via Facebook Pay.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

