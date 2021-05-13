$147K in Hospitality Industry Recovery Grants Still Available for Clarion County Businesses

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Sixteen applications from Clarion County are approved for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), but additional qualified applications are encouraged until June 15, according to Jill Foys, Executive Director of the Northwest Commission.

(Pictured above: Jill Foys.)

Foys explained the program at this week’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners at the request of Chairman Ted Tharan.

“The allocation for Clarion County initially was $435,363.00,” explained Foys. “We’re going to disperse $285,000.00, which will leave approximately $147,000.00 for businesses who may still want to apply. We must have all the money dispersed by July 15, or it goes back to the state. We want to make sure that we’re making every effort to get that money on the streets here in Clarion County.”

The 16 approved Clarion County applications include seven restaurants, six hotels, two bars, and one campground.

Northwest Commission administers those funds and will send approvals to the businesses and request a grant agreement that needs to be in place between Northwest and the businesses.

Clarion, Forest, Venango, and Warren Counties contracted Northwest to administer the applications, but checks will be paid from individual counties using CHIRP funds.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Tharan.

“Thank you,” said Foys. “It is a team effort for us. Rebecca Beach and our office oversee our loan program, and she gives me my marching orders – not really, but she’s incredibly organized and keeps the rest of us moving forward.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to work closely with our counties. We look for these opportunities, and it appears that there’ll be more moving forward with the American Recovery Act money and all of those things.”

Foys said a business could apply at the commission’s website at https://www.northwestpa.org or give them a call at 814-677-4800 and ask for Rebecca Beach.

The following requirements for businesses are specified:

• Has a North American Industry Classification System (NAICS code) designation within the Accommodation subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722). Accommodations, food and/or drink may be provided for the public with or without a charge;

• Has fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees;

• The business has a tangible net worth no more than $15 million;

• Was in operation on February 15, 2020, remains in operation, and does not intend to permanently cease operations within one year of the application date;

• COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the business that makes the grant necessary to support ongoing operations; and

• Had a reduction in gross receipts of at least 25 percent during 2020 compared to the same time period of 2019.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.