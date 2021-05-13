Mary Catherine Stevenson Schierberl passed away on May 11, 2021, at the age of 98.

Mary was a resident at Highland Oaks-Water Run Landing in Clarion, PA, at the time of her death.

Mary was born August 7, 1922, in Columbus Ohio. She moved to Clarion from Cincinnati with her husband, Clarion native, Colonel John Patrick Dwyer and son, “Pat” Dwyer. Colonel Dwyer died at the VA hospital in Butler, PA.

Mary then married Joseph F. Schierberl at Immaculate Conception Church in 1950. She and Joe designed and built their home on 20 Barber Street where they raised their 5 children. She resided there for 56 years. She was an avid gardener, knitter, reader, and bridge player. She produced many beautiful knitted sweaters and afghans for her children and grandchildren. Her long life included many friends and members of the large Schierberl family.

Mary is survived by 3 sons, 2 daughters, and 1 brother: John Patrick Dwyer (Karen) of Naples, FL; Robert William Schierberl (Linda) of Clarion; Michael Joseph Schierberl (Deborah) of Wendell, NC; Kathleen S. Polatty (Bo) of Monrovia, MD; Marcia S. Sabol (Brian) of Poland, Ohio; Dick Stevenson of Commerce City, Colorado. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and her brother, John Cecil Stevenson of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday May 14th at the Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Monty Sayers as celebrant. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Joe, in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

The family requests memorials be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

