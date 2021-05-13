A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Light north wind.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 66. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

