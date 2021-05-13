 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Simple Shrimp Chowder

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Shrimp fans will love this tasty chowder!

Ingredients

1/2 cup each chopped onion, celery, carrot, and sweet red pepper
1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups 2% milk
1/2 pound cooked small shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced potatoes, drained
1 cup vegetable broth
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
2 teaspoons seafood seasoning
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Additional minced fresh thyme, optional

Directions

-In a large saucepan, saute the onion, celery, carrot, and red pepper in butter for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour until blended; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

-Add the shrimp, potatoes, broth, corn, seafood seasoning, and thyme. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until heated through. If desired, top with additional minced fresh thyme. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.