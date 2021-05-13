Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Simple Shrimp Chowder

Shrimp fans will love this tasty chowder!

Ingredients

1/2 cup each chopped onion, celery, carrot, and sweet red pepper

1/4 cup butter, cubed



1/4 cup all-purpose flour2 cups 2% milk1/2 pound cooked small shrimp, peeled and deveined1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced potatoes, drained1 cup vegetable broth1 cup frozen corn, thawed2 teaspoons seafood seasoning1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried thymeAdditional minced fresh thyme, optional

Directions

-In a large saucepan, saute the onion, celery, carrot, and red pepper in butter for 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour until blended; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

-Add the shrimp, potatoes, broth, corn, seafood seasoning, and thyme. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until heated through. If desired, top with additional minced fresh thyme. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.