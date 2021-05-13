Clarion Man Jailed on Domestic Assault Charges After Woman Found ‘Severely Beaten’

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is behind bars on domestic assault charges after police discovered a “severely beaten” woman at a Clarion Borough residence on Sunday.

Court documents indicate 25-year-old Terry Allen Burk was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $150,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from an alleged assault that occurred on Sunday night, May 9.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police responded to a parking lot on East Main Street on Monday, May 10, to assist Clarion County Probation with a home visit.

During the visit, the known female that the probation officers were checking on was removed from the residence for safety concerns, and it was found that she had been “severely beaten,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, both of the known female victim’s eyes were extremely bruised and nearly swollen shut, both of her arms were bruised along nearly the entire length, and she also had severe bruises on her back.

The probation officers reported that the victim’s boyfriend, Terry Burk, was present and becoming agitated.

Officers then attempted to speak to the victim, who was extremely upset, the complaint notes.

The victim repeatedly asked police to take her to jail because “he was going to kill her.” She reportedly wouldn’t admit who she was speaking about but alluded to Burk by stating that she didn’t want to go back inside the residence, the complaint states.

Burk was then questioned by police and reportedly stated that he was “tired of being cheated on by women.” Burk told police he and the victim had been arguing the previous night, and he had “smacked” her, but he stated that he only did so once and had no idea how she got the other bruises, according to the complaint.

However, the complaint notes that Burk also stated he “blacked out” because he was so angry, and when asked if it was possible that he may have continued to hit her, he stated that “he wasn’t sure.” He also reportedly said the victim “probably would have told him” if it had been him.

When police told the victim that Burk admitted to hitting her, she agreed it was him and reportedly said she was afraid he would kill her if she talked, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on May 18 with Judge Quinn presiding.

