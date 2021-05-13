Featured Local Job: Class A and B CDL Drivers

DTA has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.

DTA furnishes bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for the power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service. Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment.

A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axle dumps and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provide reliable and flexible hauling services. Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, DTA has quick access to many different opportunities.

Requirements:

Valid CDL

Clean MVR

Capability to Pass Drug Test

Stable Work History

At Least 25 Years of Age

Minimum 2 of Years Driving Experience

Benefits Include:

Late Model Equipment

Good Pay

Home Every Night

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

401(k) Program

Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-804 or visit http://www.dtalp.com/careers/

