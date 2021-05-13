Featured Local Job: Full-Time Battery Technician

The Riverhill Battery Warehouse is looking for a full-time Battery Technician.

Training will be provided on-site.

Job responsibilities include installing batteries and running the cash register.

Please stop in at 11041 Rt 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or call 814-227-2123 for more information.

