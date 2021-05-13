Featured Local Job: Program Manager II
Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Program Manager II at their Marienville facility.
Job Description
Facility: ABRAXAS I
Compensation Bonus: $5000 Sign-on Bonus
Equal Opportunity Employer.
$5000 Sign-on Bonus
Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services.
Summary:
- The position supervises and coordinates direct services and related activities of the program/facility.
Essential Functions:
- Supervises, assists with hiring, and evaluates staff performance, develops measurable objectives for necessary improvements, and implements appropriate corrective action to staff adhering to human resources policies and utilizing Human Resources when necessary.
- Oversees clients’ individualized treatment planning process and provides assistance as required.
- Provides direct supervision of the direct care staff members and coordinates with other clinical, supervisory, and educational departments the programmatic activities to optimize client services.
- Oversee direct care staff members scheduling to ensure compliance with maximum contractual guidelines, control overtime, and ensure fair and equitable staff member schedules.
- Review and approve direct care staff members’ timecards to ensure accuracy and completeness and submit to appropriate payroll personnel in a timely manner to process payroll at the end of each pay period.
- Participates in conferences for the discussion of behavior and client progression and provides direction to other supervisory staff members.
- Regularly participates with and supervises clients in specific daily programmatic activities. Ensures contractual compliance and services provided in a professional manner.
- Reviews case files for quality and timeliness and provides direction and assistance to other supervisory staff as needed. Reviews performance measures on a monthly basis. Address programmatic improvement needs directly with clinical staff members.
- Evaluates and coordinates training needs with the training staff and assists with ensuring training needs are met for regulatory compliance purposes.
- Serves as a point of contact between supervisory staff and program/facility management.
- Assists program/facility director with programmatic goals and development.
- Assists with managing client flow such as entering, discharging, and reentering program/facility.
- Monitor the ordering of all supplies and materials for the program/facility for the vocational, educational, clinical, and educational departments to operate effective programmatic activities remaining within budgetary and fiscal guidelines.
- Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.
- Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.
Job Requirements
Minimum Requirements:
The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:
- Bachelor’s degree in related field minimum four (4) years of progressively responsible experience in residential and non-residential program/facility of which two (2) years experience must be in a supervisory or managerial level; OR
- Master’s degree in related field and minimum three (3) years of progressively responsible experience in residential and non-residential program/facility of which one year experience must be in a supervisory or managerial level.
- Full certification as an addictions counselor by a statewide certification body which is a member of a National certification body or certification by another state government’s substance abuse counseling certification board, plus a minimum of four (4) years of progressively responsible experience in residential and non-residential program/facility of which two (2) years experience must be in a supervisory or managerial level.
Other Qualifications:
- Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).
- Non-communicable diseases physical exam.
- Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.
- Valid registered vehicle insurance.
- At least twenty-one (21) years of age.
- Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.
Click Here to apply.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.