Featured Local Job: Program Summer Supervisor

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 01:05 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking for an individual to work as a program summer supervisor for the Weed and Seed program located in Oil City.

The Weed and Seed program is located at two church sites in Oil City. Keystone SMILES employees and AmeriCorps members implement youth programs for children living on the East End and Siverly communities.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Assist with preparation, serving, and possible delivery of meal programs
  • Assist AmeriCorps and staff members with program activity planning and implementation
  • Mentor and supervise AmeriCorps members daily
  • Mentor and supervise youth attending the programs
  • Work collaboratively with staff team for the Weed and Seed program
  • Assist with occasional service projects involving the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program

Potential Summer Schedule:
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Occasional Saturday or Sunday service event

Hourly Wage – $9.50 per hour

Eligibility:

  • Experience working with children and adults
  • Volunteer experience
  • Experience working with the public

Click here to apply: https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=48


