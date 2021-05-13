Fryburg Mayfest: Hometown Heritage Parade Set for May 29
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Fryburg Mayfest’s Hometown Heritage Parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 29.
Registration starts at 1:15 p.m. on Old Fryburg Road, off State Route 157.
The parade begins at 3:00 p.m.
Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses
Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses, of West Sunbury, will be leading the parade with their Percheron Team honoring the fallen soldiers with their horse-drawn hearse and will carry our veterans in their white carriage.
The Honor Flag Network
The Honor Flag Network will be close behind the Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses in their Momentum 395M carrying the single American flag that travels the country honoring heroes killed in the line of duty in law enforcement, fire, and the military.
Grand Marshal of the 2021 Mayfest Parade
Leon “Chappy” Eisenman will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Mayfest Parade celebrating 200 years of Fryburg.
At age 88, Leon has been looking forward to the Fryburg Area’s bicentennial for many years and has collected memorabilia from the 1920 centennial. He has boundless enthusiasm for our area and its residents.
Leon is a direct descendant of the first Catholic pioneers in the Fryburg area, Jacob and Walburga Eisenman. Jacob donated land from his farm for the St. Michael the Archangel Church and Cemetery. Chappy was born to Henry “Heinie” and Edna Eisenman within sight of the church on the Frank Eisenman Farm, close to where the original Eisenman log cabin was located. Leon was educated at St. Michael School and Shippenville High School. He served our country during the Korean Conflict.
He is a retired business owner who was instrumental in promoting the manufactured home industry in Clarion County and was a founding partner of Clarion Bathware. Leon is also a director emeritus of First United National Bank.
Chappy has been married to the former Betty Seigworth for over 60 years, and they have two children Jeff (Alicia) Eisenman and Brenda (Jason) Agnello. The family includes six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Family, faith, and history are very important to Leon who counts the following surnames as part of his heritage: Eisenman, Fox, Hufnagel, Seth, Beichner, Fesenmyer, and Denslinger. He credits his German farming heritage which instilled in him a tremendous work ethic. He also credits the late Monsignor Francis Theobald as being his mentor during his childhood.
Chappy encourages everyone to appreciate the sacrifices of their ancestors and to be thankful for the luxuries we have today.
Additional Information
Parade Guidelines:
– For safety reasons, if your entry is giving candy, please “hand” the candy, do not throw it from your entry.
– Anyone under 18 is required to wear a helmet while riding a horse, ATV, bicycle, or motorcycle.
– No one participating in the parade will be allowed to have drugs or alcohol in their possession. Anyone in possession of drugs or alcohol will be banned from this and future parades.
(Click on the image for a larger version.)
For additional information regarding registration, call Mark Beichner at 814-221-9043.
The Hometown Heritage Parade is sponsored by the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.
Visit Fryburg Mayfest website for a full list of events during Memorial Day weekend.
