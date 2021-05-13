 

James A. “Jim” Womeldorf

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6xeKkf1NuXhL7f (1)James A. “Jim” Womeldorf, 85, of Bullhead City, AZ, formerly of Baroda, MI and Rimersburg, PA, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home in Arizona.

He was born on November 6, 1935, in Porter Township, PA, to James Earl and Nathaleen (Redick) Womeldorf.

Jim graduated from Sligo High School in 1954 and then joined the US Air Force where he proudly served for four years. He then worked for the California Division of Highways in Riverside, CA, for seven years and National Mobile Concrete Co. for 19 years where he worked his way up to Vice President of Operations. Jim retired from Fisher Refrigeration in South Bend, IN after seven years of service. He was a member of the American Legion for 44 years. Jim enjoyed golfing and reading, and he never left home without a book in his hand.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Catherine (Grant) Womeldorf, who he married on May 30, 1958; sons, James (Janey) Womeldorf of Bradford-on-Avon, England and Ronald (Christine) Womeldorf of Waupaca, WI; daughter, Tamara (Mark) Philotoff of Eustis, FL; daughter-in-law, Pamela Womeldorf of Baroda, MI; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Womeldorf; three brothers, and six sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on July 17, 2021, at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, PA-861, Rimersburg, PA, 16248 where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post # 454.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s honor to Michiana Church of Christ, 504 East Prairie Ronde, Dowagiac, MI, 49047.

Interment will be at Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave an online condolence to Jim’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.


