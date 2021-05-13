Lorna Sue Beichner, 78, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after a short illness.

Born August 10, 1942, in Fern, she was the daughter of the late John and Emma Hastings Master.

Sue was a lifelong resident of the Shippenville area.

On June 6, 1964, she was married to Walter A. Beichner who preceded her in death on January 16, 2011.

She helped as a reading aid at Keystone Elementary from 1976 to 1978 and then transferred to the cafeteria where she worked until her retirement in 2004.

Sue was a member of the Clarion County Farmers Market and the New Bethlehem Farmers Market.

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Sue enjoyed spending time with her family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, taking care of her flowers, and spending time in her orchard with her family and her dog. Her grandchildren will always remember that she always had a goody bowl.

Sue is survived by four daughters, Cindy Mohney and husband Shawn of New Bethlehem, Carol Kaltenbach and husband Kevin of Shippenville, Sherry Wiant and husband Don of Shippenville, and Melissa Rex and husband Randy of Shippenville. Grandchildren surviving include: Zachary Kline and wife Sarah, Colten Mohney, Ashley Henry and husband Dakota, and Amber Kaltenbach and companion Matt Vasbinder; Brady Wiant and his wife Tiffany, and Jordan Wiant; Hope Allio and husband David, RT Rex and his wife Rachel, and Roxanne Rex and companion Tony Weckerley. Great-grandchildren: Carson, Carlee, Caralyn, and Carabella Kaltenbach; Paige, Lily, and Bentley Rex; Noah Campbell and Ezra Allio also survive. A brother, Jack Master and his wife Debbie; sister-in-law, Sarah Master; brother-in-law, Daniel Pendergrass also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walter and siblings Judy Master, Doug Master, and Katherine Master Pendergrass.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Michael Polinek pastor of St. Michael Church.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be made to the St. Michael Church in Fryburg or Saint Jude.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fallerfuneralhome.com.

