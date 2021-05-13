 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Michael Richard Wright

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wOMCT42ZLmD5vNF (1)Michael Richard Wright, 66, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, surrounded by family at his home.

He was born on July 24, 1954, to the late Floyd James and Charlotte Ann (Smith) Wright in Erie, PA.

Michael graduated from Academy High School in Erie with the Class of 1972. He was a lifelong welder. Michael was an outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He also loved going to the beach. Above all else, he was a family man. Michael is survived by three children, Angela Hulse, Rebecca (Matt) Larson, and Daniel (Dusty Thompson) Wright; two sisters, Shelia (David) Brainard and Pattie (Ed) Kuhn; brother, James Wright; three Aunts, Betty May, Donna Wright, and Ann Smith; Uncle, Herbert Wright; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friend, Christopher Miller and his first wife and mother of his children, Kathleen A Dempsey, who he remained friends with.

In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents and niece, Kimberly Spinks. Family and friends will be received on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 4 – 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A private family funeral service will take place at the family’s convenience. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.