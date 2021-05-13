Michael Richard Wright, 66, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, surrounded by family at his home.

He was born on July 24, 1954, to the late Floyd James and Charlotte Ann (Smith) Wright in Erie, PA.

Michael graduated from Academy High School in Erie with the Class of 1972. He was a lifelong welder. Michael was an outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He also loved going to the beach. Above all else, he was a family man. Michael is survived by three children, Angela Hulse, Rebecca (Matt) Larson, and Daniel (Dusty Thompson) Wright; two sisters, Shelia (David) Brainard and Pattie (Ed) Kuhn; brother, James Wright; three Aunts, Betty May, Donna Wright, and Ann Smith; Uncle, Herbert Wright; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friend, Christopher Miller and his first wife and mother of his children, Kathleen A Dempsey, who he remained friends with.

In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents and niece, Kimberly Spinks. Family and friends will be received on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 4 – 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A private family funeral service will take place at the family’s convenience. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

