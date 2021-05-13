Multiple Fire Companies Respond to Structure Fire in New Bethlehem

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple area fire companies responded to a structure fire on Arch Street in New Bethlehem early Thursday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a report of a structure fire on Arch Street in New Bethlehem around 5:31 a.m.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, New Bethlehem Fire Company #1, Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Emergency personnel remained at the scene as of 7:25 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

