Police Investigating Assault at Abraxas Youth Facility

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating an assault that occurred at the Abraxas Youth Facility.

Around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 11, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of an assault that had already occurred at the Abraxas Youth Facility, located on Beavers Meadow Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say the assault occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, when a known juvenile reportedly struck an employee of Abraxas, in the face, causing a minor injury.

According to police, the victim, a 39-year-old Brookville man, was taken to an area hospital and treated for the injury.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

