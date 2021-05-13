Police Release Details on Marienville Teen Injured in Jenks Township Crash

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Marienville teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash last week.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, on Loleta Road just north of Buzzard Swamp Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 19-year-old Joshua N. Claypoole, of Marienville, was operating a 2006 Dodge Stratus traveling south on Loleta Road when the vehicle exited the eastern berm, struck an embankment, and turned 180 degrees clockwise before coming to a final rest facing north.

Claypoole suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front and left portions.

Claypoole was cited for a required financial responsibility violation.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

