RBV Baseball Wins, Clarion Softball Fends Off Berries’ Comeback: May 12 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 12 scores and recaps.

(Noel Anthony had a Solid Game for Clarion Softball)

Baseball Results

Redbank Valley 6, Karns City 3

Bryson Bain’s 3-for-4 night powered the Bulldogs’ offense in their 6-3 win over Karns City. Bain had two doubles and three RBI, driving in half of Redbank Valley’s runs.

Trailing 2-1 after one, the Bulldogs had their biggest inning in the third, striking for three runs. Owen Clouse started off the inning with a double and scored on a Tate Minich single. After an error put Hudson Martz on, Bain doubled home Minich and Martz to put Redbank Valley up 4-2. A pair of errors allowed the Gremlins to pull one back in the fifth, but Bain helped seal the game in the sixth with a 2-RBI single.

Ty Hetrick also had two hits for Redbank Valley. Cam Wagner had a nice outing for the Bulldogs, pitching six innings, surrendering only five hits and three runs, striking out five. Braeden Rodgers led the Gremlins with a pair of single. Michael Neff took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on nine hits, but allowing only one earned run.

Keystone 17, Forest Area 10

An 11-run seventh inning saved the day for Keystone in a 17-10 win over Forest Area. Trailing 10-6 heading into the frame, the wild inning swung the game in Keystone’s favor. After a hit-by-pitch and single put a pair of runners on, an error on an Aiden Sell ground ball gave the Panthers their first run of the inning. Two big hits tied the game, as Tye Elder drove in a run with a single, and after another run scored on a wild pitch, Logan Sell bashed an RBI double to tie the game.

Three more errors allowed two more Panthers’ runs to score, giving Keystone the lead for good. The Panthers would score five more runs in the huge inning and would work around a single in the bottom of the seventh to seal the deal.

Three players had 12 of Keystone’s 17 hits, with Aidan Sell, Tye Elder, and Ian Keth each slashing four hits apiece. Sell had three RBI, leading the Panthers. Aiden Hartle and Zeelan Hargenrader each had a pair of hits for Forest Area.

Moniteau 4, A-C Valley 3

Moniteau narrowly topped A-C Valley in a tightly contested pitcher’s duel, 4-3. Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Warriors quickly tied the game, using a leadoff double by Tanner Williams and an RBI groundout by Branson Carson to tie the game at two.

A sacrifice bunt by Carson Ritts put Moniteau ahead in the fourth inning, but a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch taken by R Bauer tied the game for A-C Valley in the fifth. Moniteau scored the winning run in the sixth, as Williams scampered home on a bases-loaded wild pitch.

Keegan Book led the Warriors at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Williams and Dawson Wallace also reached base three times for Moniteau. Carson and Matthews shared the work on the mound, with Carson tossing six innings of six-hit, three-run ball, striking out 15. Matthews pitched a scoreless seventh to grab the save. Ryan Cooper and Broc Weigle each had two hits for the Falcons. Gary Amsler and Weigle pitched the lion’s share of innings for A-C Valley, allowing only six hits and four runs.

Softball Recaps

Brookville 7, Brockway 5

The Raiders came on late in their 7-5 victory over Brockway. The Raiders were behind 3-0 after four innings, with Madelynn Heckman scoring and driving in a run for Brockway. Brookville rallied to score three runs in the fifth, using a pair of errors and singles to put up a three-spot, scoring all three runs with two outs. Julie MacWilliams and Tory McKinney each had RBI in the frame.

Errors bit Brookville in the bottom of the fifth, as two inning-ending plays eluded Brookville. Taylor Rhed made the Raiders pay with a 2-RBI single, putting Brockway up 5-3. The Raiders would score one in the sixth before taking the lead in the top of the seventh. An error on a ground ball by Megrah Suhan tied the game, and a pair of passed balls allowed two more Raiders to score, setting the final score.

McKninney led Brookville at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. The Raiders only had seven hits in the ballgame but did a fantastic job of capitalizing on errors and walks, allowing no free pass to go unpunished.

Stephanie Stage, Heckman, and Rhed each had a pair of hits for Brockway. Morgan Lindemuth went the duration for the Rovers, allowing seven hits and seven runs, but zero earned runs.

Karns City 19, Moniteau 0 (3 Innings)

Karns City tallied 14 hits in a 19-0 three-inning win over Moniteau. The Gremlins scored eight in the first, nine in the second, and two in the third in the big win.

Zoe King, Garrah Milochik, Megan Whitmire, and Rossi Mcmillen each had multiple hits in the game, with King and Milochik leading the way with three RBI apiece. King also had a double and triple, while Milochik, Marra Patton, and Mcmillen each added doubles.

Patton pitched all three innings for the Gremlins, allowing only two hits.

Clarion Area 6, Cranberry 4

The Bobcats’ persistent offense allowed them to take a 6-0 lead, but Clarion was forced to fend off a late comeback in a 6-4 win over Cranberry. Clarion started things off with a three-run second inning, with Ava Kiser, Emily Troese, and Noel Anthony each smashing RBI doubles in the frame. Clarion added two more one inning later, with Brianna Forest hitting a 2-RBI double to up Clarion’s lead to 5-0.

The Bobcats added a run in the sixth to increase their lead to six, but the Berries mounted a strong seventh inning comeback bid. A 2-RBI triple by Kendall Findlay cut Clarion’s lead to three, and a Maria Anderson single made the score 6-4, sending the tying run to the plate. Payton Simko forced two straight flyouts to end the game and seal Clarion’s victory.

Brenna Campbell went 3-for-4 for Clarion with a double. Anthony and Forest each added a pair of hits and three total RBI for Clarion. Simko went the distance in the circle for Clarion, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk, striking out 11.

Olivia Plummer, Findlay, and Rylee Coe each had multiple hits for Cranberry. Alaina Hogue and Alisha Beggs split the pitching action for Cranberry, allowing ten hits and six runs in six innings.

Keystone 16, Forest Area 9

The Panthers strong offense proved to be too much for Forest Area in Keystone’s 16-9 victory. Keystone took a 9-2 lead into the fourth inning, with a third-inning double by Natalie Bowser highlighting the scoring. Forest Area scored five runs in the fourth to tighten up the contest, but Keystone’s big bats persisted, scoring multiple runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to run away with the game.

Bowser led Keystone at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBI. Allie Johnston reached base in all five of her at-bats, scoring three runs. Emily Aites and Maggie Boehme each had two hits apiece for Forest Area.

