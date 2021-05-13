Richard Earl Girty, 60, passed away at his residence in Oil City on May 7, 2021.

He was born in Franklin, PA, on August 20, 1960, to William and Shirley (Fike) Girty.

He is survived in death by his two adult daughters, Aimee N. Woodhall (Nathan) and Emilee J Mainali (Michael); his granddaughter, Ethel Rae Woodhall; his brother, Michael Shields; sisters, Sandy Cotherman, Gloria Hoover, Diane Kimber, Tina Girty Shara; his stepchildren, Forrest, Leandra, Heather, Jacob, Dean and Rebecca, their children and grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins and too many friends to count.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Calendar Hurrelbrink Girty; a beloved son, Timothy Ryan Girty; his parents and grandparents, and siblings, Linda, William, and Charles.

Rick graduated from Rocky Grove HS in 1978 and shortly after served in the US Navy. He learned many traits and skills during his time serving and eventually became a licensed plumber; a skill which he used to help many people over the years. He attended Clarion University and worked with at risk kids. He also spent years working at state parks maintaining the land and at Polk Center in the maintenance department.

Rick was known for his willingness to help anyone in need in any way he could, even at his own expense, his love of food and music, his uproarious laugh and fantastic sense of humor.

He enjoyed fishing, western books and films, spending time with his family and driving the backroads anytime he could. He was loved dearly by many and will be so very missed.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no visitation. His family will have a private memorial in his honor.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.