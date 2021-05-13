Richard N. Beightol, Jr., 56, a resident of 1421 Liberty Street, Franklin died peacefully of natural causes Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in his home.

He was born January 17, 1965, in Meadville, a beloved son of Richard N. and Betty (Lynn) Beightol.

Richard was a 1983 graduate of Franklin High School, and was a graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

He had worked for a number of years as a security guard at the former Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin.

Richard enjoyed watching TV, especially watching Star Trek. He also was an avid reader. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was a member since childhood of The Utica Presbyterian Church.

Richard is survived by his parents of Utica; a beloved son, Michael Manross Beightol of Oil City; a sister, Sherrie Mutz and her husband, James of Baden; a brother, Jason T. Beightol of Utica; and by two nieces, and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edgar and Nellie Beightol; and by his maternal grandparents, Otis and Isabel Lynn.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services, nor visitation.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to: The Utica Volunteer Fire Department, Utica, PA, 16362.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

