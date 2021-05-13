Say What?!: U.S. Warns ‘Do Not Fill Plastic Bags With Gasoline’ as Shortages Spread

US, Northeast – Fuel shortages spiked in the Southeastern United States on Wednesday, as some gasoline stations ran out of supply.

“Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline:” was the message from the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission, which seems fair, considering highly flammable liquids, plastic bags, and cars are a potentially catastrophic combination.

