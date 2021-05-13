 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Search for Man Whose Car Was Found on Emlenton Bridge Continues

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

c_cLAR_01MAY2021_1419 (1)RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say the search for a missing, endangered Dayton man whose abandoned car was located on the Emlenton Bridge is still ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police have been attempting to locate 20-year-old Colt Evan Snyder, of Dayton, since he disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Police say around 11:22 p.m. on April 30, 2021, a blue Subaru Impreza was located abandoned on the Emlenton Bridge near the 44.5-mile marker of Interstate 80 westbound, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and discovered the vehicle running with no operator.

According to police, the vehicle’s registration was then queried, and it was found to belong to Snyder.

Attempts were then made to locate Snyder at his residence with negative results. Contact was made with Snyder’s family, and it was determined that he was last seen leaving their residence in his vehicle on April 30 around 4:30 p.m.

Snyder is described as a caucasian male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 lbs., with short brown hair. Snyder was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, a brown coat, black and white Adidas shorts, and black- and white-colored shoes.

A search of the surrounding area was also initiated with no results.

Snyder is entered in NCIC as a missing/endangered person.

Anyone coming into contact with Snyder or having information as to his whereabouts should contact Trooper Joshua Bauer at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.