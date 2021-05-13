 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: The May Deals Are in Full Bloom at Clarion Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingCLARION, Pa. – You are not going to want to miss out on these beautiful deals happening now at Clarion Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

Clarion Ram 1500New 2021 Ram 1500 Bighorn Crew Cab Pickup offers a $4,500 factory rebate or 0% financing for 84 months!

clarion chrysler pacificaNew 2021 Chrysler Pacifica offers a $3,500 factory rebate or 0% financing for 72 months!

clarion dodge durangoNew 2021 Dodge Durango offers a $1,700 factory rebate or 0% financing for 72 months!

clarion cherokeeNew 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4×4 offers $3,750 in rebates or 0% financing for 84 months!

clarion jeep compassNew 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4×4 offers $3,750 in rebates or 0% financing for 84 months!

Clarion jeep gr cherokeeNew 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4 offers $3,250 in rebates or 0% financing for 72 months!

clarion ford f-150Select new 2021 Ford F-150 models offer $2,000 cash back plus 2.9% financing for 36 months!

Clarion Ford EscapeSelect new 2021 Ford Escape models offer $1,500 cash back plus 0% financing for 36 months!

clarion ford ecosportNew 2021 Ford EcoSport offers a $4,500 factory rebate!

Clarion Ford is following all the required safety protocols to ensure a safe and friendly shopping environment for all of their current and new customers.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

