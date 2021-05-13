SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Dining & Golf Specials Every Week
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.
Monday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
On Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Here are the specials for the upcoming weekend at Wanango Country Club.
Appetizers
Mama Smith’s Chicken Dumpling Soup- $5
Fried Green Beans with Tango Sauce- $8
Entrées
Entrées served starting at 4:00 p.m.
Entrées include a side salad and choice of dressing.
Weekend Catch: Red Snapper- $26
Blackened or broiled and served with red skin potato hash and fresh vegetables.
Italian Meat & Cavatappi Pasta Bake- $18
Cavatappi pasta, red sauce, peppers, onions, meatballs, and sausage with melted Italian cheeses. Served with breadsticks.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus- $32.
Saturday only. Slow roasted, certified Angus, served with horseradish cream, baked potato or mashed potato, and seasonal vegetables
Desserts
NY Style Cheesecake- $7
Choice of caramel, raspberry, or chocolate sauce.
Hot Fudge Waffle Sundae- $8
Features from the Bar
Erdinger – Hefeweizen- $5
Raspberry Cosmopolitan- $8
There will also be live music with Mike Leslie on Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Although the Nine & Dine League and Wanango Country Club started on May 7, it is not too late to join in on the fun.
You do not have to play every week to be in this league. Join them when you can for some golf fun and a delicious dinner with your favorite couples!
This league is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. Random draw done by the Pro Shop.
Please sign up by Friday at noon each week by calling the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133, Option #1.
Golf Member Cart Fee: $10/person
Public Greens/ Cart Fee: $40/couple
Plus $10/couple for the game/prizes each week and the cost of your dinner.
Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.