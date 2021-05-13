 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Dining & Golf Specials Every Week

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Looking down a fairway at Wanango Country ClubRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Be sure to satisfy your wing craving on Mondays and your taco dependence on Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.

wanango monday specialsMonday nights you can enjoy the All You Can Eat Boneless Wing Buffet from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bud Light pitchers are also just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

wanango tacoOn Thursdays, Wanango Country Club offers $3.99 tacos all day and Bud Light pitchers for just $10.00 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

wanango-5-12-2021

Here are the specials for the upcoming weekend at Wanango Country Club.

Appetizers
Mama Smith’s Chicken Dumpling Soup- $5
Fried Green Beans with Tango Sauce- $8

Entrées
Entrées served starting at 4:00 p.m.
Entrées include a side salad and choice of dressing.

Weekend Catch: Red Snapper- $26
Blackened or broiled and served with red skin potato hash and fresh vegetables.

Italian Meat & Cavatappi Pasta Bake- $18
Cavatappi pasta, red sauce, peppers, onions, meatballs, and sausage with melted Italian cheeses. Served with breadsticks.

Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus- $32.
Saturday only. Slow roasted, certified Angus, served with horseradish cream, baked potato or mashed potato, and seasonal vegetables

Desserts
NY Style Cheesecake- $7
Choice of caramel, raspberry, or chocolate sauce.

Hot Fudge Waffle Sundae- $8

Features from the Bar
Erdinger – Hefeweizen- $5
Raspberry Cosmopolitan- $8

There will also be live music with Mike Leslie on Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

wanango-9-and-dine
Although the Nine & Dine League and Wanango Country Club started on May 7, it is not too late to join in on the fun.

You do not have to play every week to be in this league. Join them when you can for some golf fun and a delicious dinner with your favorite couples!

This league is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. Random draw done by the Pro Shop.

Please sign up by Friday at noon each week by calling the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133, Option #1.

Golf Member Cart Fee: $10/person
Public Greens/ Cart Fee: $40/couple

Plus $10/couple for the game/prizes each week and the cost of your dinner.

Check out Wanango Country Club’s Facebook page for Friday and Saturday’s specials which include the “Weekend Catch,” Prime Rib Saturday, delicious appetizers, desserts, and drink specials!

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

wanango-fairway


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.