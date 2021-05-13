Union High School Students Participate in Project Sticker Shock

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Students from Union High School recently participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign.

(Pictured, left to right: Dominika Logue, Cole Davis, Haley Theuret, and Grace Kindel)

During the month of May, many high school students are getting ready for prom and graduation. This is also a risky time of year when teenagers may take part in underage drinking.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics, approximately 1,000 children under the age of 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating their high school events. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly at prom time, are critical.

On May 5, four National Honor Society members from Union High School participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Rimersburg Beverage.

Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 from accessing alcohol. Students place stickers on cases of alcohol which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors, knowingly or unknowingly.

The stickers warn about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors. Adults are also encouraged to lock up any alcohol that might be in their homes if they have teens and/or their friends over.



Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by the Clarion Drug-Free Coalition and Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.

The coalition would like to acknowledge and thank Clarion County Sheriff’s Department and Rimersburg Beverage for their cooperation in helping to limit underage drinking.

