Vehicle Slides on Slushy Roadway, Slams into Rocks Along Route 36

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slammed into several large rocks along State Route 36 in Barnett Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on May 9, on State Route 36, just south of Wofford Road, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 69-year-old Edith M. Snyder, of Punxsutawney, was operating a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage traveling north on State Route 36 when she lost control of the vehicle due to wet, slushy road conditions.

The vehicle then went off the right side of the roadway and struck several large rocks.

Snyder was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by East Main Towing Service.


