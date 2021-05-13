 

YMCA to Host Color Run/Walk 5K on Saturday, June 12

Thursday, May 13, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

ColorRun20141CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will be the host of a Color Run at the Clarion County Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The YMCA Color Run will celebrate the community with a 5K run, music, and activities for the whole family. The fun run will include bursts of color, beads, bubbles, spray mists, and silly string.

The 5K run will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Clarion County Park.  Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m.  Ages six and up may register for the race.  Children under age six may participate at no cost.  

Participants who register by May 21 will receive a Color Run t-shirt which will be enhanced by an explosion of color at multiple points along the route.

The Color Run is open to walkers and runners for $35.00/person or $50.00/pair who register together.

Registration for the Color Run is available ONLINE or at the YMCA.  Registration forms can also be printed and mailed to the Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.  Those who register online should email their shirt size to [email protected]

Born to Run Youth Running Program

Born to Run is a six-week running program for ages four to 12.  The program meets Saturday mornings at the Clarion County Park from May 8 to June 12.  The focus is on proper running technique, stretching, strengthening, and conditioning. Age groups will be formed that run age-appropriate distances.

Registration for the program is ongoing for ages four to 12.  Online registration is available. Registration can also be completed in-person at the YMCA.  The cost of the Born to Run Program for youth is $30.00 for YMCA members and $45.00 for non-members.  YMCA youth memberships are available for $14.00 with no activation fees.

At the end of the program, the participants have the opportunity to take part in the YMCA Color Run (Color Run registration fee will be waived).  All participants will receive t-shirts.

For More Information

For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com


