A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

