 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, May 14, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.