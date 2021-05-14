Area’s Top Athletes Battle at Redbank Valley Invitational

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational brought together the top track and field squads in the area, allowing the KSAC’s elite athletes to show off their strength, speed, and skill against their competition.

Photo by Dave Cyphert/ ProPoint Media Photography.

In the girls’ competition, Brookville reigned supreme, winning three events. The Raiders were victorious in the 4x100m relays, while Rylee Stancliffe won the 300m hurdles. Mogan Monnoyer took Brookville’s third win, topping the 200m dash.

Morgan McNaughton was a two-event winner for C-L, taking home the 800 and 1600 meter crowns. Baylee Blauser was also a two-event winner, soaring to victory in the long jump and triple jump.

The Raiders were among the top teams in the boys’ meet, with Brookville, Moniteau, and Cranberry each winning three events. Jack Krug was a double winner for the Raiders, winning the 100 and 200m dashes. Brookville also won the 4x100m relay.

Moniteau had a double winner of their own, as David Stamm won both the javelin and shot put events. Alex Bell was the third victor for the Warriors, winning the 110m hurdles event.

The Berries had three different winners, as Cam Russell won the triple jump, Matt Woolcock the 3200m run, and JT Stahlman the long jump.

Keystone’s Koby Buzard also won a pair of events on the boys’ side, winning the 800 and 1600m runs.

View full meet results here.

