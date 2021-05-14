Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Barb Pfendler’s Wedding Cake Frosting

Barb’s simple frosting is finger-licking good!

Ingredients

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup butter creme frosting



1 cup vegetable shortening1/4 cup milk

Directions

-Using an electric mixer, combine all ingredients until smooth. Spread on cake.

-Note: This frosting recipe works well to make flowers and other intricate designs. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.