Clarion Hospital Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases, Masks Still Required at Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported three new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update May 14, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 5/13/2021: 13,338

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,291

Positives: 2,148

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 5/13/2021: 47,909

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,220

Positives: 3,768

Hospital Inpatients as of 5/14/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 0 suspected. 8 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Mask Wearing

The CDC’s recent announcement that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks under most circumstances is truly an exciting step forward. However, this guidance specifically excludes healthcare settings.

While awaiting further information from the PA Department of Health, universal masking remains the policy at all Butler Healthcare System facilities for staff, providers, patients, and visitors – regardless of vaccine status.

Always:

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

