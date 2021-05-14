Clarion School Board Approves Preliminary $15.75 Million Budget; No Tax Increases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board on Tuesday night unanimously approved a preliminary final $15.75 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The budget will be made available for public inspection at the Clarion Area District Office. The notice also will be advertised once in a newspaper of general circulation and will be posted conspicuously at the District Office located at 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

The entire budget is also available online at https://go.boarddocs.com/pa/clar/Board.nsf/files/C2QHKJ477629/$file/GFB%20-%20Proposed%20Final%205-11-21.pdf.

Voting to approve the budget were President Hugh Henry, Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, Sara Robertson, and Zachary Shekell.

The board also approved the following tax rates for 2021-2022:

• Real Estate – 65.73 Mills (no increase)

• Earned Income – 1% (1/2 % collected by the school district)

• Occupational Assessment – 25%

• Per Capita – $5.00 under School Code

• Per Capita – $5.00 under Act 511

• LST – $52 – Clarion Borough, Monroe, Highland & Paint Townships

($5.00 collected by the district for Clarion Borough, Monroe & Paint Townships; $10.00 Highland Township under Act 511)

• Real Estate Transfer – ½ percent for Clarion Borough, Monroe, Paint & Highland Townships.

• The board also offered unanimous approvals for three large ticket items.

– Members approved of the purchase of Elementary Playground Equipment from MRC at a cost of $74,733.60.

– The purchase of an outdoor walk-in freezer at the elementary school from TriMark was approved at a cost of $34,262.00 and is grant-funded.

– Doors and hardware for the high school from Glass Erectors at a cost of $50,900.00 were also approved.

• Payment of moving expenses for Superintendent Joseph Carrico of up to $3,000.00, based on receipts provided to the business manager was approved, with Bauer the lone “no” vote.

• One item added to the agenda was a proposal for a survey of the school’s athletic fields at a cost not to exceed $7,000.00.

– Architect Amos Rudolph was retained for the survey that would help to draft an upgrade at the athletic field.

– Superintendent Joe Carrico said the fields were in poor shape, bleachers in need of repair, restrooms need to be added, and better ADA access is needed. Safety is also important for the update.

Personnel items

Appointments:

Elizabeth Keller – Co Advisor Sr. High Student Council – Step 1 50% of $717.00, $385.50

Jill Babbington – Co Advisor Sr. High Student Council – Step 1 50% of $717.00, $385.50

Roger Walter – 21-22 Homeless Liaison (Title) – $3,200.00

Jill Spence – 21-22 Board Secretary – $3,600.00

Summer Custodial Positions:

Peggy Rex – $13.85 per hour

Karen Wells – $13.65 per hour

Anita Sharrar – $12.75 per hour

Loni Beichner – $12.50 per hour

Deana Schmader – $10.70 per hour

Kim Bair – $10.25 per hour

Resignation:

Amy Conner-Love – Elementary Computer Technology Teacher, effective June 2, 2021

Lauren Reddinger – Paraprofessional, effective June 2, 2021

Retirement:

Michele Rowe – Effective June 30, 2021

Field Trips:

Kindergarten – May 20, 2021, to Camp Coffman

Industry Club – May 4, 2021, TANF Grant Requirement, Students will visit local businesses. Approved after the fact.

Scheduled meetings:

Board and Committee Meetings for June

June 8, 2021

Committee – Curriculum

Work Session

June 15, 2021

Committee – Athletic

Board Meeting

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.