Clarion University Softball: Rebecca Kelley, Carissa Giordano Named All-PSAC West Selections

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its 2021 softball conference award winners on Wednesday afternoon.

Clarion placed two players on the All-PSAC West Division team this year, with senior first baseman Rebecca Kelley earning First Team honors and sophomore outfielder Carissa Giordano earning her way onto the Second Team.

Kelley is now a two-time all-conference selection, having earned the nod for the PSAC Central division as a freshman in 2018. She did nothing less than post one of the best offensive seasons in program history, breaking or approaching a number of single-season records in what amounts to her third full year on the team. Kelley shattered the program’s single-season RBI record with 31 runs driven – 14th in the PSAC –while also setting a new standard in slugging percentage with a .723 mark (9th). She also came within two points of the program’s single-season batting average record with a .386 mark at the plate. Kelley tied for the sixth-highest single-season hits total in program history (39), the third-most doubles in a single season (10), and the third-most home runs in a single season (6).

On a career level, Kelley became the seventh player in program history to top 100 career hits and currently ranks sixth in program history in that category. Her career batting average (.338) and slugging percentage (.601) are the best in program history, and her career .397 on-base percentage ranks second.

Giordano, meanwhile, burst onto the scene to become a disruptive force offensively as well as a talented outfield defender. She batted .294 for the season but was especially adept at getting on base, leading the Golden Eagles with a .462 on-base percentage. That mark was buoyed by her team-leading 15 walks and seven hit-by-pitches. Once on base, Giordano ranked ninth in the PSAC with 16 stolen bases on the year, breaking the Golden Eagles’ single-season record of 14 steals set in 2017. She also recorded two outfield assists and 55 putouts on 57 changes in the outfield.

The full team release, as well as specialty award winners, are available on the PSAC site.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

