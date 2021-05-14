 

Clarion Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on State Route 8

Friday, May 14, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneOAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarion woman was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 8 on Thursday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, on State Route 8 just south of Kaneville Road, in Oakland Township, Venango County.

Police say 24-year-old Danielle J. Stoner, of Clarion, was operating a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling south on State Route 8 when she failed to properly negotiate a left curve. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof in the southbound lane.

Stoner suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department and Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

