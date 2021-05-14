Clarion Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on State Route 8

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarion woman was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 8 on Thursday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, on State Route 8 just south of Kaneville Road, in Oakland Township, Venango County.

Police say 24-year-old Danielle J. Stoner, of Clarion, was operating a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling south on State Route 8 when she failed to properly negotiate a left curve. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof in the southbound lane.

Stoner suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department and Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

