Memorial for Craig McMahan Set for Saturday Morning

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A memorial service for Craig McMahan of Craig’s Barber Place will be held on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Clarion at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be held in the morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

