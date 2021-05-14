Memorial for Craig McMahan Set for Saturday Morning
Friday, May 14, 2021 @ 05:05 PM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A memorial service for Craig McMahan of Craig’s Barber Place will be held on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Clarion at 11:00 a.m.
Visitation will be held in the morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
RELATED:
Craig’s Barber Place Founder Craig McMahan Passes Away
Craig’s Barber Place Stirs Barbershop Memories
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.