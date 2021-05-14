Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by Gary Bickerstaff

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Deer Creek Winery on Friday night to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live entertainment and a Gatsby Gala!

Gary Bickerstaff will be performing a wide variety of tunes from country to today’s pop from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wine can be purchased cold by the glass or by the bottle. Cold beer from North Country Brewery, Yuengling, Straub, or Trails to Ales, soft drinks, coffee, smoothies, and lattes are also available with a meal.

Deer Creek Olive Grove has over 50 flavors of gourmet olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar available; these items are bottled at the winery.

Deer Creek Winery is following CDC guidelines.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information, visit their website here.

