Emil E. Flinchbaugh, age 88, of Oil City, passed away at Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

He was born in 1932 in Oil City, PA. Emil was the son of the late Ralph and Edna Flinchbaugh.

He was married in 2009 to Betty Ochalek, who survives. Other surviving family members include his son, Steven (Jill) Flinchbaugh of Chautauqua, NY; his step-children: Ronald (Meg) Ochalek of Oil City, Cathy (Rick) Williams of Oil City, Joyce (Tony) Eismont of Oil City, David (Nancy) Ochalek of Oil City, Sherry (Steve) Reed of Oil City, and Kim (Steve) Andres of Seneca; a daughter-in-law, Karen Flinchbaugh of Edinboro; his sister, Florence Hanna of Oil City; and his brothers, Louis (Peg) Flinchbaugh of Oil City, Robert (Kathy) Flinchbaugh of Cleveland, and Ronald Flinchbaugh of Cooperstown.

Emil is also survived by six grandchildren: Neil (Kate), Lee, Megan, Stephanie and John Flinchbaugh, and Samantha (James) Young. He had three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 10 step-grandchildren, 23 step-great grandchildren and one step-great-great grandchild. Emil had many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Emil was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Flinchbaugh; his first wife, Patricia Bryan Flinchbaugh; two brothers, Virgil (Patricia) Flinchbaugh and Harold (Dixie) Flinchbaugh; and a brother-in-law, James Hanna.

Emil worked 38 years for National Fuel Gas. He was a member of St. Stephen church. He served two years in the Army (1953 – 1955). Emil intensely loved life and family. He enjoyed many sports and was an excellent athlete at Cranberry High School; he played hayrake baseball. He was considered by many to be an “expert” arm-chair quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Emil greatly enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, fishing and tending to his yard.

Emil was particularly blessed later in life with his new family – the Ochaleks. He lived a wonderful, happy, healthy life. He will be sadly missed by all.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 16 from 2 – 6 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, May 17th at 12 noon with Father John Miller of the Oil City Catholic Community, officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chautauqua Lake Association, 429 East Terrace Ave., Lakewood, NY, 14750 (chautauqualakeassociation.org); or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.hilebest.com.

