Employers Look to Clarion County Jail for Workers; Work Release Program Explained

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s no secret that employers are finding it difficult to hire workers, and some Clarion County businesses are even looking for help from inmates at the Clarion County Jail.

(Pictured: Clarion County Prison Board members include Commissioner Ed Heasley, Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, Commissioner Wayne Brosius, Warden Jeff Hornberger, and Treasurer Karyn Montana.)

Clarion County Warden Jeff Hornberger told members of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors on Thursday morning that he had been approached by three employers about hiring inmates for work release at their businesses. Workers would be paid the same rates as existing employees.

According to Hornberger, work release is a good thing. Not only for the inmates but also to help pay costs, restitution, family support, and similar items.

“Employers like using inmates because – Number One: They never call off sick. They always work overtime. They appreciate as much time as they can get out of jail.”

The Prison Board at its April meeting approved renewing the work release program with the stipulation that any work release inmate must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before allowed in the work-release program.

“We recently set up a program with Butler Health System where they would bring the vaccines over to the jail if they have any leftover at the end of the day,” said Hornberger.

“I’ve only had about seven inmates inquire that they want the vaccine. We’re going to start with those people, and our staff nurse would administer the doses.”

“Our doctor is very proactive on the COVID vaccine, so they’re not reinfecting staff members or other inmates when they come back. We will have the option for people coming into the jail that they can have access to the vaccine.”

Also available to the staff, some employees have elected not to receive the shots.

All work release is conducted through Adult Probation, and they do the job search, check on the job, and make sure it’s appropriate. There’s a whole list of rules and regulations before they get any employment, according to Hornberger.

“Once it is approved by the work release coordinator, the judge would be the determining factor in work release approval.”

Judge Sara Seidle-Patton noted that some of the inmates are only in for 60 days, and with the vaccination requirement, the work release can only start after 30 days.

“I need to have to keep delaying sentences to allow people to get the vaccine before they commit.”

Court Schedules, Jury Selections

Jury trials and other court activities delayed by COVID 19 safety requirements that are being lifted now need to be scheduled.

“Obviously with projects and renovations that are going to occur in Court Room One beginning in August, which just so happens to be falling at the same time as we’re starting to try to do jury trials,” said Judge Seidle-Patton. “We’ve been looking around for other options to maybe continue to have trials, but as of right now, there’s no plan to do anything.

“We are holding three sessions of jury selection on Monday. There’s going to be a session in Court Room One and at The Haskell House. We don’t have any plans at this point to hold any trials at the Haskell House.”

Returning to Normalcy

The board approved reinstating the visiting time from 10 minutes to 30 minutes for visits from family and friends and allowing religious outside visitation.

“I know we still must be cautious, but I think we need to get back to some sort of normalcy in society, even in Clarion County,” said Hornberger.

“Since March, when we originally went into the COVID lockdown, these inmates have not had any type of group religious church services, or any type of AA counseling, any type of group sessions. That’s not only important for the inmate, but it gives the public a lot of pride in coming and volunteering their time.

“All jails across the state of Pennsylvania and across the nation rely on a lot of outside volunteer groups, such as AA, church religious associations, any type of groups that always committed to volunteer their time.“

