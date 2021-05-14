 

Featured Local Job: Bank Staff Accountant

Friday, May 14, 2021 @ 01:05 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion County Community Bank is a growing institution located in Northwest Pennsylvania. They have an opening for the newly created position of Staff Accountant.

This position will be primarily responsible for the maintaining and reconciling of reports and general ledger accounts, recording journal entries, along with compiling and analyzing account information. You must have a thorough knowledge of ledger accounts, such as accounts payable, and cash and checks outstanding.

Expectations and Functions

  • Process daily and month-end journal entries
  • Maintain the investment portfolio system
  • Maintain the fixed asset accounting system
  • Maintain listing and timely reconciliation of all general ledger balance sheet accounts
  • Assist in the administration of the 401(k) plan
  • Assist in the preparation of various internal and external reports
  • Maintain the accrued expense and prepaid expense schedules
  • Assist and perform as a backup to other finance department employees
  • Assist with compilation of internal and external audit requests

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance
  • Two to three years of experience. Financial industry experience preferred

Proficiencies

  • Proficient with Microsoft Excel, and accounting software
  • Moderate skill level with Microsoft Word and Outlook
  • Analyze and interpret financial data
  • Perform routine and repetitive tasks with meticulous attention to detail
  • Establish priorities, and meet tight deadlines
  • Work independently with minimal supervision

Working Hours and Conditions

  • Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm, with upward flexibility based on workload
  • Not a remote work position
  • Must pass criminal background and credit checks

Benefits*

  • Competitive salary
  • Health, dental, vision and life insurance
  • 401(k) with employer match
  • Paid vacation and personal time off
  • *Some benefits are subject to a waiting period

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to Mr. James L Kifer, CEO, 333 W Main St., Clarion PA 16214, or [email protected] EOE


