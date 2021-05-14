 

Featured Local Job: Home Attendant

Friday, May 14, 2021 @ 01:05 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking Home Attendants to provide personal care to its consumers in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest counties.

Duties also include light housekeeping and meal preparation.

  • Day/Evening/Weekend shifts available
  • Education: High School Diploma or equivalent required
  • Reliable transportation a must
  • Experience preferred

    • Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, and PTO!

    Interested applicants should send resume and employment application to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] Employment applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org.

    For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.


