Featured Local Job: Home Attendant
Friday, May 14, 2021 @ 01:05 PM
VNA Extended Care Services is seeking Home Attendants to provide personal care to its consumers in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest counties.
Duties also include light housekeeping and meal preparation.
Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, and PTO!
Interested applicants should send resume and employment application to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] Employment applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org.
For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.