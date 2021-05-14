Geer Dominant in Brookville Baseball Win: May 13 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 13 scores and recaps.

Baseball Results

Brookville 3, Punxsutawney 0

A masterful performance by Hunter Geer on both the mound and at the plate powered Brookville to a 3-0 win over Punxsy. Geer tossed a complete-game one-hitter, walking two and hitting one. Remarkably, Geer only struck out one batter in the win, a testament to his ability to produce weak contact. Geer also had two hits and scored a run, helping to power Brookville offensively.

The Raiders scored a pair in the first, using an error and Jamison Rhodes RBI single to get on the board. A balk in the fifth provided the third run for Brookville, which proved to be the final run of the contest. London was also in top form on the mound for Punxsy, tossing seven innings of five-hit, three-run ball, striking out seven.

Clarion Area 8, Rocky Grove 4

The Bobcats broke through in the fourth and sixth innings to top Rocky Grove, 8-4. The game was deadlocked at zero through three, with the Bobcats putting runners on second and third with two outs. Gary Matus clutched up for Clarion, singling home Devon Lauer and Bryce Brinkley to put Clarion up 2-0.

Clarion would pull away with the game with a four-run sixth. Dawson Smail came up big in the inning, scoring a bases-clearing triple in the frame. The Orioles scored three seventh-inning runs, but their comeback bid came up short, with Clarion holding on for an 8-4 win.

Smail led Clarion, going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Tanner Miller added a pair of hits for Clarion. Lauer pitched a great game for the Bobcats, allowing four hits in six innings, giving up one unearned run. Reece Henderson was the top man for Rocky Grove, going 3-for-4 with a run scored.

A-C Valley 9, Cranberry 3

Broc Weigle put together a solid two-way performance in A-C Valley’s 9-3 win over Cranberry. Weigle pitched five scoreless innings for the Falcons, allowing no hits and striking out twelve, but walking seven. Weigle was huge at the bat as well, going 3-for-4 with a home run and triple, falling a double shy of the cycle.

The Falcons did their damage in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring four in the fifth and three in the sixth to take charge of the game. Weigle’s triple was the key hit in the fifth, and a Ryan Cooper home run punctuated the sixth inning scoring push. Gary Amsler also drove in a pair of runs for the Falcons.

Softball Recaps

Keystone 11, Cranberry 1

The Panthers’ big third inning was key in their 11-1 victory over Cranberry. Keystone tallied five hits in their huge inning, with Alexandria Johnston, Natalie Bowser, Sydney Bell, and Emma Gruber driving in runs in the frame. Keystone expanded their lead with three runs in the fifth and a pair in the seventh as they coasted to victory.

Bowser went 3-for-3 with four RBI and a pair of walks for Keystone. Johnston also had multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Leah Exley pitched the duration for Keystone, allowing one run and striking out two. Rylee Coe had a pair of hits for Cranberry in the loss.

Moniteau 13, Redbank Valley 1 (5 Innings)

A big first and fifth inning powered Moniteau to a 13-1 mercy-rule win over Redbank Valley. The Warriors scored seven in the first and five in the fifth to pull away with the comfortable victory.

Courtney Stewart went 2-for-4 with a home run for Moniteau. Taylor Schultz had three hits for the Warriors, while Abby Rottman and Rylee Hoffman each had a pair of hits. Moniteau totaled 11 hits on the evening.

Stewart pitched a complete game for Moniteau, allowing four hits and one unearned run in five innings, striking out 10.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.