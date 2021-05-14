 

Hearing for Strattanville Woman Charged With Hitting, Scratching Victim Set for Next Week

Friday, May 14, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel new aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for next week for a Strattanville woman who allegedly struck and scratched a victim during a dispute.

Court documents indicate 50-year-old Crystal Renee Zacherl is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Strattanville in early April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, Crystal Zacherl and a known female victim got into an argument that turned physical at a location on Pine Street in Strattanville, Clarion County.

During the argument, Zacherl struck the victim in the face causing swelling and a laceration on her lip. The victim also had scratches and bruises on her arm from being struck and scratched during the altercation, the complaint states.

Zacherl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:45 p.m. on April 8.


