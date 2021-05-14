Nancy Lee Kovalchik, 85, of Franklin formerly of the Youngstown, OH area passed away early Thursday morning, May 13, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Pittsburgh on October 10, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James and Rose Langsdale Haggerty.

Nancy enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to travel, especially to the beach in the Outer Banks. In her earlier years, she enjoyed going on bus trips with her friends. Nancy enjoyed the company of her children’s pets.

She attended Church Hill United Methodist Church in Youngstown.

Nancy first married H. James English and he preceded her in death. She then married Frank Kovalchik in 1990 and he preceded her in death of September of 2020.

Surviving are three children, Robert English and his wife Donna of Poquoson, VA, Victoria English of Lexington, KY, and Jill Calderone and husband Michael of Franklin; five grandchildren, David English and his wife Linda of Indianapolis, IN, Matthew English of Norfolk, VA, James Calderone of Jacksonville, FL, Kelly Calderone of Franklin and Carly Calderone of Franklin and five nieces and nephews, Jim Hetrick and his wife Courtney, Glenn Hetrick, Scott Hetrick and his wife Beth, Leslie Ward and her husband Dean and Jane Beth Fennych and her husband Norman.

Additionally surviving are four step daughters, Susie D’Orazio and her husband August, Pauline Herman and her husband Richard, Mary Lynch and her husband Stephen and Julie Mongiardo and her husband Frank, seven step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Michael J. Calderone and a sister, Jane Daugherty.

There will be no public visitation or services.

Nancy will be laid to rest in Salem Church Cemetery in Wexford.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

