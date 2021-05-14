Say What?!: Musk Halts Purchases of Bitcoin for Teslas

Fremont, Calif. – Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin for purchases, Chief Executive Elon Musk stated on Wednesday recognizing hazards to environmental concerns.

Musk tweeted on Wednesday that Tesla is concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.