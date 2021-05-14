SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Introduces New Drinks for the Month of May
FOXBURG, Pa. – A new month means new drinks at the Allegheny Grille!
This month’s special drinks are:
- blueberry lemonade sangria
- mango mojito
- raspberry lemonade margarita
- strawberry coconut freeze
- blue raspberry mule
- peach sunrise
Try their new drinks and let them know which is your favorite!
Also, be sure to stop in and try the exclusive Allegheny Amber.
Don’t forget that Allegheny Grille is still serving wings. Every Thursday, they offer whole wings and pitcher beer specials.
Breakfast is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in. You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their daily and weekend specials.
Hours:
Monday & Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.